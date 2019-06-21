(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government suspends Foreign Office Minister Mark Field after he forcibly removed a female protester from a City of London dinner on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman tells reporters in London.

May found footage of Field “disturbing,” spokeswoman Alison Donnelly says

Field faces investigations over ministerial code as well as by Conservative Party, police: Donnelly

