Jun 21, 2019
U.K. Govt Suspends Minister Mark Field Over Protester Incident
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government suspends Foreign Office Minister Mark Field after he forcibly removed a female protester from a City of London dinner on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman tells reporters in London.
- May found footage of Field “disturbing,” spokeswoman Alison Donnelly says
- Field faces investigations over ministerial code as well as by Conservative Party, police: Donnelly
- NOTE: U.K. Minister Apologizes After Grabbing Climate Protester (1)
To contact the reporter on this story: Stuart Biggs in London at sbiggs3@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stuart Biggs at sbiggs3@bloomberg.net, Thomas Penny
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.