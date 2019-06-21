(Bloomberg) -- U.K. government suspends Foreign Office Minister Mark Field after he forcibly removed a female protester from a City of London dinner on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman tells reporters in London.

  • May found footage of Field “disturbing,” spokeswoman Alison Donnelly says
  • Field faces investigations over ministerial code as well as by Conservative Party, police: Donnelly
  • NOTE: U.K. Minister Apologizes After Grabbing Climate Protester (1)

