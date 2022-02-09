(Bloomberg) -- John Menzies Plc rebuffed an unsolicited offer for about 469 million pounds ($635 million), saying it undervalues the U.K. airport ground-handling firm.

The 510 pence-a-share bid from a unit of Kuwait’s Agility Public Warehousing Co. represents a 52% premium to Menzies’ closing share price on Tuesday. It followed an earlier approach for 460 pence, Menzies said in a statement Wednesday.

The proposal was “highly opportunistic” and “does not reflect Menzies’ true intrinsic business worth or its prospects,” Chairman Philipp Joeinig said in an emailed statement.

Menzies was trading just below 500 pence in early 2020, before the pandemic dealt a blow to aviation and demand for support services. The company said it’s confident in the outlook for the industry and that its current strategy will help raise the stock price.

Menzies shares closed at 335 pence on Tuesday, and have risen 8.1% year-to-date.

