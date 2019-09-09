(Bloomberg) -- A British group is bringing a legal challenge to ensure that Prime Minister Boris Johnson abides by a government bill that requires him to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline.

Liberty has applied for a judicial review though it said it would withdraw the application if the prime minister confirmed that he would “comply with his obligations” under the act, the human-rights group said in a statement.

“We hope this action is unnecessary,” Martha Spurrier, Liberty’s director, said Monday. “However, we would be failing in our duty if we sit back when doubts about the execution of the law swirl over Westminster.”

The government bill requiring Johnson to ask the European Union to delay Brexit on Oct. 19 if he can’t reach an agreement was criticized by ministers over the weekend. It was passed last week by an alliance of Conservative rebels and opposition lawmakers and is set to receive the Queen’s approval.

“That legislation is lousy,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News. The government wants “to test to the limit what it does actually lawfully require.”

