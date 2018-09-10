(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

The U.K. economy grew at the fastest pace in almost a year between May and July, as construction output rebounded and a heatwave boosted retail sales and the powerhouse services sector

Pay gains for American workers have been flat since 2015, they haven’t been this optimistic about future pay raises since the century began, according to the Conference Board’s monthly surveys

Italy promised small budget improvements as the finance minister met with counterparts from the EU

The currencies of Turkey and Brazil have fallen far enough to correct their current-account deficits, yet those of South Africa and Argentina may need to decline further, according to a new study by Bloomberg Economics

China’s economic outlook is getting more dark clouds as President Donald Trump is raising the stakes on tariffs from the U.S.; Bob Woodward’s reporting outlines two officials’ campaigns to moderate Trump’s trade strategy

Trump’s push to get Apple and Ford to bring jobs home from China is unlikely to be successful

Long-elusive, Japanese wage inflation is finally coming into view for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, and Japan can thank a business-spending pickup for lifting economic growth

China got a mixed picture from inflation reports Monday, with producer prices easing while consumer prices rose for a third month. Meanwhile, the government is calling for measured “tweaks” to the nation’s monetary policy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Marco Bertacche

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.