(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. economy grew less than forecast in October, and further loss of momentum now seem inevitable with consumers facing fresh restrictions to contain the new strain of Covid-19.

Gross domestic product grew 0.1% from September, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Growth of 0.4% was forecast. It left the economy 0.5% smaller than in February 2020, before the pandemic struck.

Manufacturing flat-lined and construction shrank. That offset a gain for services that brought the sector back to pre-pandemic levels.

The outlook for the end of the fourth quarter appears to be even bleaker after Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week announced measures, including guidance that people should work from home, in an effort to halt the spread of the omicron variant. Bloomberg Economics estimates the curbs could cost the economy as much as 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) a month.

The potential hit to consumer spending has left traders all but convinced that the Bank of England will refrain from raising interest rates until February. Until recently, a December hike was fully priced in due to acute labor shortages driving up wages and inflation.

