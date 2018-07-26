U.K. Had an Exodus of Service Workers on Brexit, Says McDonald’s CEO

(Bloomberg) -- “There is less migration across Europe. The impact of Brexit means there’s been an exodus of, if you like, service sector workers, out of the U.K.,” McDonald’s Corp. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Easterbrook said in a call with analysts.

In mature markets including the U.S. and Europe, the firm “will have to fight a little bit harder to gain all the talent and then retain it.”

World’s largest restaurant chain has committed $150 million over next five years for education and training opportunities and other personnel development.

