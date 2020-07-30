(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s government reimposed lockdown restrictions across a large part of northern England in a surprise announcement late Thursday, because it said Britons had failed to adhere to social distancing measures and contributed to a new spike in Covid-19 cases.

From midnight, at least 4.3 million people in Greater Manchester, and parts of East Lancashire and West Yorkshire will no longer be able to meet indoors with members of other households, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

“We take this action with a heavy heart,” Hancock told Sky News. “We’ve seen that households meeting up and a lack of social distancing is one of the causes of this rising rate of coronavirus, and we’ll do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.”

The short notice, first communicated on Twitter, reflects the government’s growing unease about the virus’s renewed spread. Johnson earlier warned of a “second wave” in Europe and urged the public to keep their “discipline.” Underscoring reasons for his concern, the U.K. registered 846 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily total this month.

At the same time, the government partly eased distancing rules in Leicester, which weeks ago became the first English city to have to cope with tougher restrictions. The government is now allowing pubs and restaurants to reopen, but said members of different households still shouldn’t mix indoors.

‘New Low’

The measures spurred confusion. Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary whose Wigan constituency lies within Greater Manchester, said people can still go to public places where social distancing measures are in place, and can still travel to work. But the sudden announcement further underlined how mixed messaging has dogged the government’s handling of the crisis from the outset.

”No one would argue with putting in place local action to reduce the transmission of coronavirus,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said. “But announcing measures affecting potentially millions of people late at night on Twitter is a new low for the government’s communications during this crisis.”

The reimposition of restrictions in parts of the North reverses easements made earlier in July. The districts subject to the new limits are:

Greater Manchester

Blackburn with Darwen

Burnley

Hyndburn

Pendle

Rossendale

Bradford

Calderdale

Kirklees

Hancock’s statement came hours after authorities lengthened the self-isolation period for coronavirus patients to 10 days from seven. The guidance was issued by England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and is effective immediately.

Officials are also monitoring the uptick of the virus abroad. On Friday, Luxembourg will be removed from the list of countries that are exempt from rules requiring people to quarantine themselves upon returning to the U.K. from abroad, the Foreign Office said on its website. Hancock earlier Thursday had warned it’s possible more countries would be added to the quarantine list in the coming days. At the weekend, travelers from Spain were told to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival.

(Adds comment from Starmer in seventh paragraph)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.