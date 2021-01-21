58m ago
U.K. Has Now Given Over Five Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. has now administered over five million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet on Thursday.
The government intends to vaccinate about 15 million of the people who are most vulnerable to the disease and carers by mid-February.
Yesterday, the country registered its deadliest day yet during the pandemic, with more than 1,800 deaths recorded in 24 hours.
