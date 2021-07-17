(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government said every adult has been offered the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and that two-thirds of the population have had two shots, showcasing hopeful milestones as the delta variant rages across the country and Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to lift coronavirus curbs in England.

Because there’s an eight-week gap between the first and second inoculations in the U.K., every adult will have the option of getting both doses by mid-September, the Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday.

“Barely eight months since the first vaccine, reaching these targets is another extraordinary achievement,” Johnson said in a statement. “Now let’s finish the job. If you’re over 18, book your jabs today.”

Ensuring that the bulk of the population is fully inoculated is central to the success of Johnson’s plan to remove Covid-related social rules on Monday. Data from Public Health England shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant, and that the AstraZeneca shot is 92% effective.

More than 50,000 new Covid cases, including that of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, were reported Saturday for a second consecutive day, a six-month high. The number of hospitalizations is close to a three-month high of 4,000.

