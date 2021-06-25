(Bloomberg) -- Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologized for breaching pandemic rules after being pictured embracing a senior aide, but said he is not resigning from the U.K. government.

His apology came after The Sun newspaper published two photos of Hancock embracing Gina Coladangelo, apparently in his Whitehall offices last month.

“I accept that I breached the social-distancing guidance in these circumstances,” Hancock said in a statement released by his office. “I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.