U.K. Hits Russia With More Sanctions: Here Are the Details

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the U.K.’s biggest ever set of sanctions against Russia, targeting the country’s banks, billionaires and national air carrier in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions add to a more limited set of measures announced earlier in the week.

Here’s What Western Allies Hit in Their First Round of Russia Sanctions

The U.K. measures announced Thursday are:

An asset freeze against all major Russian banks, including an immediate freeze Thursday against VTB, Russia’s second largest bank

Legislation to stop all major Russian companies from raising finance on U.K. markets, and also to prohibit the Russian state from raising sovereign debt on U.K. markets. The new law will come into force Tuesday

Sanctions on over 100 individuals, entities and their subsidiaries, including Rostec, Russia’s biggest defense company. Wealthy individuals include: Kirill Shamalov, Russia’s youngest billionaire and Putin’s former son-in-law Petr Fradkov, head of Promsvyazbank (itself already sanctioned) and son of former head of FSB Denis Bortnikov, deputy president of VTB Yury Slyusar, director of United Aircraft Corp. Elena Georgieva, chair of the board of Novicom Bank

Imminent ban on Aeroflot planes landing in the U.K.

Immediate ban on all exports of goods that could have military use, such as electrical components and truck parts

Legislation within days to prohibit a range of hi-tech exports such as semiconductors and aircraft parts as well as goods for the extractive industries, such as oil refinery equipment

Legislation to limit the amount of deposits Russian nationals can hold in U.K. bank accounts

All sanctions also apply to Belarus

Accelerate passage of an economic crime bill to target illicit Russian money in the U.K.

