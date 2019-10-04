(Bloomberg) -- U.K. home and car insurers could be stopped from jacking up prices when customers’ policies come up for renewal, as the country’s financial-markets watchdog clamps down on an industry that’s not giving about 6 million customers a “good deal.”

Companies such as Aviva Plc, Admiral Group Plc and Hastings Group Holdings Plc could also face curbs on automatic policy renewals and face stricter rules on how they communicate with customers, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday. If policyholders who currently pay high premiums were paying the average amount for their insurance, they’d save about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) a year, according to an FCA statement.

Shares in some so-called general insurers initially declined on the news in London trading before paring losses.

“This market is not working well for all consumers,” Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said in the statement. “While a large number of people shop around, many loyal customers are not getting a good deal.”

In addition to fixes for high premiums and practices that discourage customers from switching firms, the FCA said it’s looking at requiring firms to “automatically move consumers to cheaper equivalent deals.” The regulator plans to publish a final report on its study of the general insurance market as well as proposed rule changes in the first quarter of next year.

