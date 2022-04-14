(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. asking prices for rental homes surged at a record pace as demand from tenants outstripped the supply of properties on the market.

Rightmove Plc said the average price landlords sought rose 10.8% from a year ago in the first quarter and by 1.8% from the previous three months. With a 6% increase in tenant demand and a 50% drop in available properties, the online property portal said the rental market was the most competitive it had ever seen.

Higher living costs will further squeeze British consumers, who already face inflation that has reached a 30-year high. The Bank of England warns that price growth could rise to double digits this year, and those figures add to pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates again in May.

“We’re hearing from agents and landlords that tenants are signing longer leases, which has prevented some of the stock that would normally come back onto the market,” Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property data, said in a statement released Thursday. “When it comes to demand, we’re still seeing the effects of the pandemic, whereby tenants are balancing what they need from a home and how close they need to live to work with where they can afford.”

The report also showed:

Rents in London climbed at 14.3% from a year ago, a record annual jump for any region.

Across the U.K., average landlord yields stayed flat from a year ago but were highest in Scotland at 6.7% in the first quarter.

Swansea, Wales, saw the biggest annual rise in asking rents.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.