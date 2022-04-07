(Bloomberg) -- Countryside Partnerships Plc shares sank as the home developer forecast a decline in profit after conducting a review of its business following a dispute with an activist investor.

The Brentwood, England-based company expects a fiscal 2022 adjusted operating profit of about 150 million pounds ($196 million), down from 167 million pounds last year, it said in a statement. Its shares dropped as much as 18% to a five-year low.

Countryside said the review showed that an expansion into new regions has been “too ambitious,” while it’s also failed to realize the benefits of its 2018 takeover of Westleigh Group. “Action has now been taken to consolidate regional resources, reduce costs and create a strong platform for growth,” it said.

The update offered “more questions than answers,” according to Peel Hunt analyst Sam Cullen. Poor visibility on outer-year earnings is unhelpful, and the lack of clarity on the likely cost of cladding remediation is likely to “muddy the waters further,” he wrote in a note, keeping a hold recommendation on the stock.

Countryside has recently pivoted away from building homes for private sale to focus on its partnerships business that develops mainly low-cost housing for public bodies and affordable housing providers. Earlier this year it announced that Iain McPherson was stepping down as chief executive officer as the company resolved a spat with activist Browning West, which added a partner to its board.

The shares were down 14% to 239 pence at 9:29 a.m. in London, taking a year-to-date decline to 47%. The company has a market capitalization of about 1.2 billion pounds.

