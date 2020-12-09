Dec 9, 2020
U.K. Hopes for Dinner Breakthrough in Brussels: Brexit Update
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will head to Brussels on Wednesday for talks over dinner with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen, with a Brexit trade agreement hanging by a thread.
The face-to-face conversation between the U.K. premier and the Commission president is an attempt to inject political impetus into the stalled negotiations. If it goes well, negotiators could be back in a room hammering out the details within hours. If it goes badly, officials on both sides fear the chances of a deal being ready before the end of December -- when the Brexit transition period ends -- will fade away.
Key Developments:
- U.K.’s Gove says dinner can help get a breakthrough, but EU must move
- Irish premier “pessimistic” on chances of agreement
- Johnson takes questions in U.K. Parliament at 12 p.m.
- Johnson heads to Brussels for dinner with von der Leyen Wednesday afternoon
Gove: Deal Can Be Done Over Dinner (7:45 a.m.)
U.K. Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Johnson’s government does want a deal, “but it can’t be a deal at any price.”
He told BBC television the prime minister and von der Leyen have a “good relationship with mutual respect,” adding “it’s often round the table” that deals can be done. “The conversation between the prime minister and the president tonight, I hope, will create political momentum,” Gove said.
He also warned, though, that without movement from the EU side, a deal will be “very difficult” to achieve.
Irish Mixed Signals (7:33 a.m.)
In an interview with the Irish Times, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he’s “on the pessimistic side” about the prospects for a deal. On Tuesday, he told lawmakers it would be “very difficult” to reach an accord. On a more upbeat note, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said late Tuesday “hopefully’ a deal could be struck Wednesday.
