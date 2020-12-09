(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson will head to Brussels on Wednesday for talks over dinner with the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen, with a Brexit trade agreement hanging by a thread.

The face-to-face conversation between the U.K. premier and the Commission president is an attempt to inject political impetus into the stalled negotiations. If it goes well, negotiators could be back in a room hammering out the details within hours. If it goes badly, officials on both sides fear the chances of a deal being ready before the end of December -- when the Brexit transition period ends -- will fade away.

Read more: Johnson Heads Into Brussels Showdown Over Brexit Trade Deal

Key Developments:

U.K.’s Gove says dinner can help get a breakthrough, but EU must move

Irish premier “pessimistic” on chances of agreement

Johnson takes questions in U.K. Parliament at 12 p.m.

Johnson heads to Brussels for dinner with von der Leyen Wednesday afternoon

Gove: Deal Can Be Done Over Dinner (7:45 a.m.)

U.K. Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Johnson’s government does want a deal, “but it can’t be a deal at any price.”

He told BBC television the prime minister and von der Leyen have a “good relationship with mutual respect,” adding “it’s often round the table” that deals can be done. “The conversation between the prime minister and the president tonight, I hope, will create political momentum,” Gove said.

He also warned, though, that without movement from the EU side, a deal will be “very difficult” to achieve.

Irish Mixed Signals (7:33 a.m.)

In an interview with the Irish Times, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he’s “on the pessimistic side” about the prospects for a deal. On Tuesday, he told lawmakers it would be “very difficult” to reach an accord. On a more upbeat note, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said late Tuesday “hopefully’ a deal could be struck Wednesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.