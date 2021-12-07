(Bloomberg) --

Pubs and restaurants in the U.K. are scrapping hiring plans as the omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to kill of the Christmas party season.

Figures from Adzuna, the online jobs portal, show that job adverts for hospitality and catering posts have fallen 25% in a week.

The number of advertised positions on Dec. 5 was 80,327, down from 107,782 the week before to the lowest level in 18 weeks.

Adzuna said the drop in vacancies bucked seasonal trends and showed that the hospitality and catering sector “has been hard hit by cancelled Christmas party bookings and diners eating out less amid caution around omicron.”

The variant is ripping through the U.K., with cases doubling every three days, according to government scientific advisers. Epidemiologists have warned omicron could supplant delta as the dominant variant within weeks.

“Employers are holding back as they wait and see the effect of the variant, be that cancelled Christmas bookings or staffing issues caused by employees needing to isolate,” said Andrew Hunter, co-founder of Adzuna. “We normally start to see a seasonal slowdown towards the end of the year, but it looks like omicron has slammed the brakes on early for hospitality.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.