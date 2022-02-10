(Bloomberg) --

U.K. house-price inflation is outpacing is the cost of the materials, equipment and labor used to build them, according to Redrow Plc.

Delivering its half-year report, Redrow said it expects costs to rise about 6% in the current financial year. “Despite ongoing build cost inflation, the house price increases embedded in our order book mean we expect to deliver a similar operating margin for the full year,” it said.

The comments come a day after Barratt Developments Plc reported that housing demand remains strong despite the end of a tax cut that fueled a boom in property sales in 2020 and 2021.

U.K. house prices have surged since the onset of the pandemic, prompted by the government stimulus and demand for extra space. But the outlook looks thornier for 2022 with costlier mortgages, inflation at a 30-year high, and a looming rise in energy prices.

Developers are also facing a new tax on profits in the spring to cover the cost of safety improvements in high-rise apartment blocks.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.