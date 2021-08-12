(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

U.K. house prices are likely to surge further in the next year because of a shortage of new properties coming onto the market, an industry survey showed

Fewer than one-in-five office workers in the U.K. have returned to city center workplaces since restrictions were relaxed, reflecting both summer vacations and a reluctance to commute

Central London landlords hoping that residential rents would rebound as swathes of bankers, finance workers and lawyers return to the office are being left disappointed

The spread of the delta variant across much of China is weighing on growth, according to Bloomberg Economics

China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening to further disrupt global trade. Meantime, China’s central bank is facing mounting calls to cut interest rates

Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed at a more moderate pace, though not enough to provide major relief

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the central bank needs to move ahead with reducing monetary stimulus

Janet Yellen is weighing a trip to China in the coming months that would be her first as U.S. Treasury secretary, people familiar with the matter said

