  • U.K. house prices are likely to surge further in the next year because of a shortage of new properties coming onto the market, an industry survey showed
  • Fewer than one-in-five office workers in the U.K. have returned to city center workplaces since restrictions were relaxed, reflecting both summer vacations and a reluctance to commute
  • Central London landlords hoping that residential rents would rebound as swathes of bankers, finance workers and lawyers return to the office are being left disappointed
  • The spread of the delta variant across much of China is weighing on growth, according to Bloomberg Economics
  • China partly shut the world’s third-busiest container port after a worker became infected with Covid, threatening to further disrupt global trade. Meantime, China’s central bank is facing mounting calls to cut interest rates
  • Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed at a more moderate pace, though not enough to provide major relief
  • Kansas City Fed President Esther George said the central bank needs to move ahead with reducing monetary stimulus
  • Janet Yellen is weighing a trip to China in the coming months that would be her first as U.S. Treasury secretary, people familiar with the matter said

