U.K. house prices rose for a 10th straight month in April as shortages of property for sale continued to underpin the market.

The longest run of gains since 2016 left the average value of a home at a record 286,079 pounds ($353,432), mortgage lender Halifax said Friday. Prices rose 1.1% from March, leaving the annual pace of increase at 10.8%.

The figures suggest the housing market is still defying the escalating cost of living crunch, with demand far outstripping supply. However, these headwinds are likely to start cutting through, Halifax said.

“The house price to income ratio is already at its highest ever level, and with interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year,” said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax.

Northern Ireland overtook the southwest of England as the region with the strongest annual house price inflation, now at 14.9%, the highest since 2007.

