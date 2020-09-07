(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices rose in August as buyers rushed to take advantage of a post-lockdown tax cut from the government.

Average house prices rose 1.6% from July to an average of 245,747 pounds ($325,000), mortgage lender Halifax said Monday. From a year earlier, prices gained 5.2%, the strongest since 2016.

The housing market’s emergence from the coronavirus doldrums has been given extra fuel from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak’s decision to temporarily waive the tax on the first 500,000 pounds of any property purchase. The outlook remains uncertain, though, as the economic hit continues to take hold and joblessness expected to surge.

“It remains highly unlikely that this level of price inflation will be sustained,” said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax. “With most economic commentators believing that unemployment will continue to rise, we do expect greater downward pressure on house prices.”

