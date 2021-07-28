U.S. GDP Miss, Inflation Jitters, China Oliver Branch: Eco Day
Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
China’s factory conditions likely stabilized in July, implying a more steady recovery in the economy in the second half of the year as growth risks mount.
The pandemic made it harder for many Americans to qualify for mortgages. But it hit middle-to low-income minority borrowers harder than most.
The collapsed investment firm Archegos Capital Management is being sued by New York landlord Vornado Realty Trust over about $160,000 in rent.
If you’re going to have to wait months for your trial on securities fraud, doing so in a 2,700-acre ranch near Utah’s Uinta Mountains, alongside an idyllic winding river wouldn’t be so bad.
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices fell unexpectedly in July, signaling a loss of momentum in the housing market after a tax break on purchases began to be phased out.
The average value of a home fell 0.5% to 244,229 pounds ($338,800), the first decline in four months, Nationwide Building Society said Wednesday. That followed an average gain of 1.6% between April and June. The annual pace of increase slowed to 10.5% from a 17-year high of 13.4%.
The figures represent a return to more normal conditions after a frenzied first half that saw the housing market defy the worst economic slump in more than 300 years. Demand was driven by the prospect of thousands of pounds of savings for purchases completed by June 30 and a pandemic-induced quest for homes with more space away from built-up urban areas.
On July 1, the stamp-duty threshold was lowered by a half to 250,000 pounds, adding 12,500 pounds to the cost of buying a 500,000-pound home -- the average house price in London. From Oct. 1, the threshold will revert to 125,000 pounds.
Nationwide chief Economist Robert Gardner said underlying demand is likely to remain “solid” in the near term, underpinned by strong consumer confidence, low borrowing costs and a continued shortage of homes for sale persisted.
While record property values threaten to entrench economic divisions in the U.K., Bank of England officials aren’t worried that the boom is leading to an unsustainable buildup of debt. In their latest financial stability report, they said mortgage-to-income ratios had risen only marginally.
