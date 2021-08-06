(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices grew at the slowest pace in four months, an indication that phasing out a tax break on purchases is taking momentum out of what’s been a red-hot market.

The value homes rose 7.6% from a year ago in July, slower than the 8.7% pace recorded the previous month, according to mortgage lender Halifax. That put the average value of properties at 261,221 pounds ($363,690).

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is tapering back a temporary exemption for stamp duty that’s due on property purchases, the main measure that helped support the market during the pandemic. It helped keep prices growing despite the biggest recession in three centuries.

“We expect the housing market to remain solid over the next few months, with annual price growth continuing to slow but remaining well into positive territory by the end of the year,” Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said in a statement on Friday.

Underlying demand is expected to remain solid in the near term driven by elevated consumer confidence, a shortage of homes for sale and continued low borrowing costs, a separate report by Nationwide said on July 28. That lender said the annual pace of price growth dropped to 10.5% in July from a 17-year high of 13.4%

