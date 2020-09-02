(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices increased by the most in 16 years in August after a tax cut stoked demand, according to Nationwide Building Society.

Values rose 2% from a month earlier to an average of 224,123 pounds ($300,000), the mortgage lender said Wednesday. On an annual basis, prices rose 3.7%.

“House prices have now reversed the losses recorded in Mayand June and are at a new all-time high,’’ said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. The stamp-duty holiday “will serve to bring some activity forward.”

The housing market came to a standstill during the coronavirus lockdown. To get it going again, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in July temporarily waived stamp duty on the first 500,000 pounds of any property purchase

The question now is how long the boost can be sustained. Government support measures will start to run out next month, and unemployment is expected to rise. Nationwide said activity could weaken in the next few quarters.

