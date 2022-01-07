Asia’s Richest Man to Buy Stake in Mandarin Oriental NY for $98M
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, Reliance says in a filing Saturday.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries has agreed to buy an indirect 73.37% stake in Mandarin Oriental New York for $98.15 million, Reliance says in a filing Saturday.
U.K. residential developers will be asked by the government to pay as much as 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) to cover the costs of stripping dangerous cladding from thousands of apartment blocks in England, the Financial Times reported.
Italy’s government is under pressure to block the sale of a 16th century Roman villa that comes complete with a Caravaggio.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott will kick off his re-election campaign in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend as the Republican Party seeks to strengthen its toehold in the heavily Hispanic region.
Montreal's residential real estate market saw its second most active December on record in 2021.
Jan 7, 2022
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices rose at the fastest pace since before the financial crisis in December after a sixth consecutive month of growth.
The average price of a home rose 1.1% last month to a record 276,091 pounds ($374,000), the mortgage lender said in a report published Friday. The gain from a year earlier was 9.8%, the most since July 2007.
It means a typical property has increased in value by more than 24,500 over the past 12 months. That’s the biggest gain in cash terms since 2003.
The housing market has defied the plight of the wider economy since the pandemic began, boosted by tax incentives, a shortage of stock and demand for properties outside urban areas with room to work from home. But momentum is almost certain to slow this year as stretched affordability, rising interest rates and a looming cost of living surge put household budgets under strain.
“Our expectation is that house prices will maintain their current strong levels, but that growth relative to the last two years will be at a slower pace,” said Russell Galley, managing director at Halifax. “However, there are many variables which could push house prices either way, depending on how the pandemic continues to impact the economic environment.”
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.