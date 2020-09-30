(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices posted their biggest annual gain since 2016 in September as a tax cut fueled a post-lockdown demand to move.

Values climbed 5% from a year earlier to an average of 226,129 pounds ($290,000), Nationwide Building Society said Wednesday. On an monthly basis, prices rose 0.9%.

“Housing market activity has recovered strongly,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. “The stamp duty holiday is adding to momentum by bringing purchases forward. Behavioral shifts may also be boosting activity as people reassess their housing needs.”

The government has suspended stamp duty, a tax on home purchases, until then end of March as part of it stimulus package for the economy after the biggest economic contraction in three centuries in the second quarter. Many analysts say the property boom will probably to peter out after a few months as unemployment rises and aid packages come to an end.

