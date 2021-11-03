(Bloomberg) --

U.K. house prices rose more than forecast in October despite the ending of a tax cut on purchases, but Nationwide Building Society warned that a squeeze on living standards and rising interest rates are likely to cool the market.

The average price of a home rose 0.7% from September, mortgage lender said Wednesday. Economists had expected a gain of just 0.3%. The annual pace of growth was little changed at 9.9%.

The increase meant the price of a typical U.K. home has now passed the 250,000 pounds ($340,683) mark, an increase of 30,728 pounds since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

October saw the ending of a tax cut on purchases that has helped fuel a housing boom since it was introduced in July 2020. But other factors supporting the market remained in place, including shortages of homes for sale and pandemic-driven demand for larger properties away from city centers.

Nationwide said the outlook is “extremely uncertain,” with accelerating inflation and looming tax rises piling pressure on family budgets. Expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates to contain inflation as early as Thursday is also prompting high street banks to hike mortgage costs.

“Consumer confidence has weakened in recent months, partly as a result of a sharp increase in the cost of living,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. “Even if wider economic conditions continue to improve, rising interest rates may exert a cooling influence on the market, though the impact on existing borrowers is likely to be modest.”

Homeowners will be partly insulated because the share of outstanding mortgages on variable interest rates has fallen to a record low of around 20%, down from a peak of 70% in 2001, Nationwide said.

