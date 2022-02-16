(Bloomberg) --

U.K. house prices rose at the fastest pace in almost two decades in 2021, according to official figures published Wednesday.

The average price of a home in December was 10.8% higher than a year earlier, the biggest gain in any calendar year since 2002, Land Registry figures show. It means a typical property gained almost 27,000 pounds ($36,600) over the year -- similar to the average U.K. salary -- to reach a record 274,712 pounds.

The surge reflects a complexity of factors, including a temporary tax incentive for homebuyers, supply shortages, record-low borrowing costs and pandemic driven-demand for properties away from urban centers with room to work from home. But with the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates sharply this year to rein in inflation, the housing market is unlikely to maintain its current momentum, real-estate agents say.

Among English regions, the South West led the way with prices up 13.6%, followed by the South East and the East Midlands. The weakest-performing region was once again London, which saw values rise just 5.5%. That partly reflects affordability constraints as prices in the capital are almost double the national average.

A similar picture emerged in the rental market, where prices were barely changed in London in the year through January but rose by 3% in other regions on average, the biggest gain since at least 2015.

“This reflects a decrease in demand as remote working has shifted housing preferences because workers no longer need to be close to offices,” the Office for National Statistics said. “It also reflects an increase in supply, such as an excess supply of rental properties as short-term lets change to long-term lets.”

