Manhattan Rents Jump by Most on Record as Tenants Seek Upgrades
Manhattan apartment rents surged by the most on record as workers committed to finding nicer digs in the city in anticipation of a return to the office.
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house prices kept rising through October as a lack of new properties on the market outweighed all other factors that are likely to weigh on consumers in the months ahead.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said the trend is expected to continue over the coming year, even though economic growth is cooling and the Bank of England has warned that interest rates will rise in the coming months.
“Although the mood music around interest rates does appear to be shifting, for now the stronger influence on the housing market is the ongoing imbalance between demand and supply,” said Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS. “The inventory on agents’ books appears to have slipped back towards historic lows. Most activity indicators currently remain solid.”
The report also showed:
“The market is tone-deaf to the BOE comments of late,” Joshua Homans of ECM Valuations in Stratford, east London, said in the RICS report. “I would be very surprised to see house price falls during strong general price inflation.”
