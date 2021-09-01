(Bloomberg) -- U.K. house price rebounded strongly in August, suggesting underlying demand and a shortage of homes for sale are underpinning the market as a tax break on purchases is withdrawn.

The 2.1% increase, the second-largest gain in 15 years, followed a 0.6% decline in July, when the tapering of a yearlong stamp-duty holiday landed buyers of more expensive homes with a significant tax bill. The annual pace of growth accelerated to 11% from 10.5%, the figures from Nationwide Building Society show.

The surge was far stronger than predicted by economists, who assumed the tapering of the stamp-duty holiday in July would continue to weigh on prices in August. However, other drivers of the boom remain intact. These include low borrowing costs, a shortage of property for sale and pandemic-inspired demand for larger homes away from big cities.

“The bounce back in August is surprising because it seemed more likely that the tapering of stamp duty relief in England at the end of June would take some of the heat out of the market,” Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist. Lack of supply is “likely to be a key factor behind August’s price increase, with estate agents reporting low numbers of properties on their books.”

Mortgage approvals -- an indicator of future activity -- fell for a second month in July but remained well above pre-pandemic levels, the Bank of England said Tuesday.

House prices stood at 248,857 pounds ($342,000) in August, an increase of almost 25,000 pounds compared with a year earlier, according to Nationwide. That eclipses the 15,000 maximum saving from the the tax cut.

