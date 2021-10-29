(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
- French economic growth accelerated sharply in the third quarter as households ratcheted up spending following the suspension of most Covid-19 curbs
- Data for other euro-area countries including Germany, France, Italy due later Friday
- U.K. households are under increasing financial stress just as the Bank of England contemplates weaning the nation off of near-zero interest rates, according to debt-collection firm Lowell
- The ECB’s Governing Council advised President Christine Lagarde to emphasize their guidance on when to raise rates but to stop short of saying that investors’ bets on a hike are wrong
- ECB policy makers expect inflation to exceed their 2% target next year but differ on whether it will stay there in 2023, a debate fundamental to forward guidance
- The euro area probably recovered at a robust pace in the third quarter, but growth is likely to slow in the final quarter of the year, especially in Germany, Bloomberg Economics writes
- U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter to the softest pace of the pandemic recovery period
- Bloomberg Economics notes a strong gain in services spending hints at greater-than-anticipated momentum
- South Korean households last month faced the highest loan costs since 2019, following a Bank of Korea interest rate hike in August that was intended to curb excessive borrowing
- The Reserve Bank of Australia left its bond-yield target undefended on Friday, fueling expectations that policy makers will abandon the program as soon as next week
- As the world grapples with a breakdown in the global supply of goods, commodities and labor, the aftershock of the pandemic is fueling a trend in immigration that could define economies for decades to come: the growth of an imported underclass
- Inflation blob, ghost towns, Squid Game and Halloween Economics: a wrap of Bloomberg Economics’ latest analysis
- House Republicans want Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify on the decision to refrain from calling for the removal of the IMF chief
- Underneath the surface, signs are increasing that the U.S. and China are starting to climb out of their diplomatic spiral
