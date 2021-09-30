(Bloomberg) -- U.K. households continued to amass money on deposit in the second quarter, taking their excess savings since the pandemic began to around 166 billion pounds ($223 billion), official figures published Thursday show. If unleashed, the cash pile could fuel a consumer boom. However, there are few signs that Britons are spending freely just yet as rising inflation and the ending of pandemic-era support programs threaten to erode living standards.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.