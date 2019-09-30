15m ago
U.K. Households Rein in Borrowing as Brexit Deadline Nears
U.K. demand for borrowing declined last month as households braced for Brexit, Bank of England figures published Monday show.
Mortgage approvals fell from an 18-month high in August, consumer credit growth was the weakest in more than five years, and credit-card borrowing showed the smallest gain this year.
Key Insights
- Mortgage approvals fell to 65,545 from a revised 67,011 in July. Actual mortgage lending weakened to 3.9 billion ($4.8 billion) pounds, in line with the average since 2016
- Consumer credit rose 5.4% from a year earlier, the weakest pace since 2014 and down from growth rates above 10% in 2016
- Net unsecured lending was 0.9 billion pounds, below the average of the past year
- Borrowing on credit cards weakened to 200 million pounds, the lowest since December. Other loans were little changed at 0.7 billion
- Lending to non-financial business rose 2.4 billion pounds, after a month of net repayments in July. Borrowing among large businesses increased slightly, while smaller firms increased debt at a slower pace
Get More
- Non-resident investors bought 7.2 billion pounds of U.K. government bonds following net sales of 2.9 billion pounds in July
