(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. housing market boom showed signs of losing momentum last month as interest from new buyers waned.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said a gauge of new buyer inquiries slowed markedly even though an index of prices over the past three months stayed near its highest reading since 1999 in November. A majority of real-estate agents see weaker sales in the year ahead.

Britain’s property market has experienced a strong upswing since reopening after the spring lockdown that shuttered the industry. It has been bolstered by city dwellers looking to move out of urban centers, a temporary tax break on purchases and government promises of more generous loans for young buyers.

“There is considerable concern about the prospect of a sharp slowdown in transaction activity following the end of the first quarter of the coming year,” RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn said. “A scaling back in direct government support for the market is part of the reason for this, but it’s being compounded by expectations of material rise in unemployment.”

Joblessness will peak at 7.3% in the second quarter of next year, according to separate forecasts published by the Confederation of British Industry. Even so, it expects economic growth to bounce back to 6% in 2021 and 5.2% the following year. That would mean a return to pre-pandemic levels of output by the end of 2022.

Business investment is set to remain weak, the lobby group warned, and could be further hit if Prime Minister Boris Johnson fails to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. That outcome would shave 0.5% off growth over the next two years and its impact would persist for a much longer period.

“The challenge for businesses is they are dealing with Covid at the moment,” said CBI Chief Economist Rain Newton-Smith. “If you layer on a no-deal Brexit on top of that it makes life much more difficult for them and it would cause economic damage beyond what we’ve already seen.”

