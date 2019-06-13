(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.K. housing market steadied in May as the delay to the nation’s Brexit process helped arrest a decline in new-buyer interest

It’s rate decision day in Switzerland -- here’s what to expect

President Donald Trump said he had no deadline for China to return to trade talks, other than the one in his head

The People’s Bank of China has offered up a peek behind the central bank’s curtain. Meantime, a surge in pork prices is having less of an effect on inflation than it once would have, helping the central bank keep policy supportive

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the Fed’s December rate hike was “at best premature” and urged it to reconsider whether that move was necessary. Meantime, a closely watched measure of U.S. inflation trailed forecasts in May

The Federal Reserve is being outgunned on Twitter by critic President Donald Trump even as it leads the way among central banks in embracing social media in a bid to better inform the public about its decision-making

A new survey shows confidence among U.S. executives continues to erode because of the trade war. That’s as the budget deficit ballooned to $738.6 billion in the first eight months of the fiscal year despite a revenue boost from tariffs

Australia’s jobless rate held above 5% in May despite a surge in hiring, underscoring the Reserve Bank’s challenge to drive down unemployment and stoke inflation

Investment is languishing in Thailand as political uncertainty continues to grip the coup-prone Southeast Asian nation

With Indonesia’s sovereign debt now rated the same by all three major credit-rating companies, authorities will need to look for new ways it can be improved

To contact the reporter on this story: Anirban Nag in Mumbai at anag8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.