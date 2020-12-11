U.K. Imports of Bacon and Butter Are Safe From Brexit, Danes Say

(Bloomberg) -- The main Danish port from which the country’s butter and bacon are shipped to the U.K. isn’t expecting disruptions if a so-called hard Brexit becomes a reality.

The Port of Esbjerg in Denmark’s west has invested in an extra customs house and food inspections facilities, Dennis Jul Pedersen, its chief executive officer, said by phone on Friday.

“We’re ready for a hard Brexit and that’s also what looks likely to happen,” Jul Pedersen said. “I doubt we will see any panic, because there has been so much time now to prepare.”

Even if consumers suddenly start hoarding goods before the end of the year, Jul Pedersen said Esbjerg is ready to deal with the extra demand.

The port, which sends 600 trailers to the U.K. every day, has so far seen “a small increase” in demand from Britain, including for butter and bacon, the CEO said. Denmark is home to Danish Crown A/S, the maker of Danepak bacon, and Arla Foods amba, which makes Lurpak butter.

