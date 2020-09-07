(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. imposed a 14-day quarantine requirement on travelers arriving from seven Greek islands, including Crete and Santorini, due to rising coronavirus cases in those areas.

Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos and Zakynthos are the other islands which will be removed from the U.K.’s quarantine exemption list as of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, the Department for Transport announced in an e-mailed statement. The government is maintaining a so-called travel corridor with mainland Greece and other Greek islands.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons improved data means islands can be considered separately from the mainland of countries, though he said cases on Spain’s Canary and Balearic islands are too high for them to be taken off the quarantine list.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.