U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox goes to Brussels to try to secure concessions that Prime Minister Theresa May hopes will help win Parliament’s backing for her Brexit deal.

Key Developments:

May briefed Cabinet on negotiations

Cox and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay to meet EU negotiators at 5:30 p.m. Brussels time, followed by dinner.

BMW may shift Mini production from U.K. if no-deal, Sky reports

U.K. Says Lots of Work Still to Do on Backstop (12:30 p.m.)

Cox and Barclay still have a lot of work to do on improving the Irish backstop, according to a U.K. government spokesman.

May chaired a Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday and reiterated that she’s seeking legally binding changes to the backstop, the part of the divorce deal that Brexiteers hate because it risks tying the U.K. into EU rules forever.

Hammond Sees Huge Amount of Pent-Up Investment (12 p.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond returned to a familiar theme on Tuesday -- the pent-up investment that’s just waiting to be unleashed once the Brexit deal is ratified.

There is a "huge amount" of investment on hold, he told Parliament.

Business investment has fallen for four consecutive quarters, with spending between October and December almost 4 percent lower than a year earlier. Investment fell at the fastest pace since the financial crisis last year.

Earlier:

U.K. Ministers Head to Brussels Seeking Elusive Brexit DealAs May Struggles for a Deal, Here’s How Far She’s CompromisedBrexit Bulletin: Last Ditch

