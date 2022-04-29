U.K. in Talks With Former Tesco Boss About Morocco Power Imports

(Bloomberg) -- Xlinks, a power company co-founded by former Tesco Plc boss Dave Lewis, is in talks with the British government over a project to import electricity from solar and wind farms in Morocco.

If realized, the power cable would be able to supply 8% of the nation’s electricity demand directly from the north African nation. By using a variety of sources, including the link, the U.K. would be able to reach its net zero emissions target earlier, Lewis said in a statement on Friday.

The project would deliver renewable power to 7 million homes at 48 pounds ($60) per megawatt-hour. That compares with a price of 92.50 pounds for the nation’s new nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point.

“We are not looking for government funding to assist with the cost of the project which presents an enormous opportunity, consistent with U.K. net zero commitments and with minimal risk,” said Xlinks Chief Executive Officer Simon Morrish.

If it goes ahead, the project would cost 16 billion pounds, with work on the cable starting in 2025 and a targeted completion in 2029.

Ex-Tesco CEO Wants $22 Billion Power Link From Morocco to U.K.

The U.K.’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy wasn’t immediately able to comment on the talks.

