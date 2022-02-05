(Bloomberg) --

The U.K. government is in talks with Australia’s Macquarie Group for an investment of over 10 billion pounds ($13.5 billion) in the country’s infrastructure, Sky News reported, citing people familiar with the matter that it didn’t identify.

The investment will go toward energy and digital infrastructure projects, according to the report. Downing Street didn’t respond to Sky’s request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.