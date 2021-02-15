(Bloomberg) -- U.K. travelers may need to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter some countries, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, confirming ministers are in talks with overseas counterparts on the issue.

While Hancock stressed the government isn’t planning to make inoculation a condition of entry to the U.K., other nations he didn’t identify are “actively” debating the measure. Officials are looking at how to provide the necessary certification to British travelers who need it, he told Sky News on Monday.

“In that case it will be important for people from the U.K. to be able to show whether or not they have been vaccinated in order to travel,” Hancock said. “We are working with countries around the world on the basis for this and how that vaccine certification can happen in a way that is assured.”

With airlines and the global hospitality industry suffering due to coronavirus restrictions, new requirements to prove vaccination status will add another obstacle to the widespread resumption of international travel.

The U.K. itself begins a quarantine program on Monday for arrivals from high-risk countries. Travelers arriving from coronavirus hotspots will be required to quarantine in government-managed hotel rooms for 10 days and pay 1,750 pounds ($2,430) for doing so.

In addition to ruling out demanding vaccination proof for arriving travelers, Hancock also told BBC radio the government has no plan for any domestic vaccine passport system for those seeking access to certain services or to work in certain jobs.

