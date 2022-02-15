(Bloomberg) -- U.K. living standards fell at the fastest pace in almost eight years in December, a squeeze that is set to intensify in April when energy bills and taxes are due to soar.

The average wage excluding bonuses rose 3.6% from a year earlier, less than the increase in consumer prices, the Office of National Statistics said Tuesday. Adjusted for inflation, wages fell 1.2%, the biggest decline since 2014.

The figures came in a report that showed the labor market remained buoyant, with employers adding jobs for a 14th month in January in a bid to fill more than a million unfilled vacancies. But while staff shortages are driving up salaries, the benefits for workers are being swallowed up by rapidly increasing prices that are forecast to see inflation top 7% by the spring.

On top of higher energy bills and payroll taxes, households also face the prospect of sharply rising borrowing costs with traders expecting the Bank of England to hike its 0.5% benchmark rate to 2% by the end of the year in an effort to tame inflation. All told, household are facing the biggest decline in their disposable income for at least 30 years, according to the BOE.

The latest snapshot of the labor market from the ONS showed:

The number of people on company payrolls rose 108,000 last month

The unemployment rate held at 4.1% in the fourth quarter

Vacancies rose to a record 1,298,400 in the three months through January, although the pace of the increase slowed

Inactivity rose to 21.2% in the fourth quarter, contributing to labor shortages

