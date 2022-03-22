(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s energy intensive companies are asking the government to draw up emergency plans if one of the sector’s most important energy suppliers fails.

Gazprom PJSC’s British retail arm supplies about two-thirds of the nation’s most heavy energy users, including makers of ceramics, paper, glass, steel and fertilizer. The government is preparing for the collapse of Gazprom Energy, calling into question gas supplies companies bought in advance and potentially exposing them to much higher prices in the spot market.

“It’s really important that those healthy businesses, that have taken the responsible thing to do, which is hedge their energy exposure and did it with Gazprom, that needs to be honored in terms of contractual obligations,” Richard Leese, chair of the energy intensive user group, told a panel of lawmakers Tuesday. “The prices need to be honored when, or if, that business gets transferred to administrator or new ownership.”

The government has held talks with industrial companies to discuss measures that are needed if Gazprom exits the market, he said. Nishma Patel, policy director for the Chemical Industries Association, also said members of her group had been in discussions with the government.

“We are aware that Gazprom Energy has a large presence in the non-domestic energy retail market,” a government spokesperson said. “Gazprom’s retail business continues to trade in the U.K. and customers should exercise their own commercial judgment with regards to energy supply contracts they have in place at the moment.”

The Federation of Small Businesses also outlined the impact of spiraling energy bills ahead of a budget statement by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Wednesday. It said electricity and natural gas bills have increased by 145% since last February, and there are fears that without access to the energy that companies bought in advance, those increases would be even more severe.

The U.K.’s largest business group said it had been warning the government for weeks that energy intensive companies could be in trouble if Gazprom goes into special measures. Many businesses will be forced to close if costs increase significantly.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.