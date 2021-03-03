(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. stoked tensions with the European Union by reneging on part of their post-Brexit settlement, saying they would unilaterally change trade rules relating to Northern Ireland.

The British government said it will waive customs paperwork on food entering Northern Ireland until October, beyond the April 1 deadline it had agreed with the EU. The U.K. had asked the EU to extend the deadline, but the bloc had not given its consent.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said in a written ministerial statement on Wednesday that the government “is taking several temporary operational steps to avoid disruptive cliff edges as engagement with the EU continues. He added: “These recognize that appropriate time must be provided for businesses to implement new requirements.”

Trade across the Irish Sea has been one of the most contentious features of Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU, as companies have had to grapple with new paperwork and frictions on commerce. An EU official said Britain’s move was not an extension of a grace period, because it wasn’t mutually agreed and that U.K. action is in breach of the Brexit deal.

