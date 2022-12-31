(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the market’s expectations for U.K. inflation are easing from the highest in more than two decades, with traders relieved by the start of the Bank of England’s rate-hike cycle.

Ten-year breakeven rates -- derived from the difference between yields on 10-year gilts and the equivalent inflation-linked security -- are set to drop this month by the most since October 2019. The move comes in the wake of the BOE’s shock 15-basis-point rate increase this month, and as yields on inflation-linked bonds rose to levels not seen since early November.

“Through the next year we can expect breakevens to continue their journey lower given that central banks are looking to respond and as inflation starts to cool off,” said Rohan Khanna, rates strategist at UBS AG.

He sees U.K. 10-year breakeven rates returning to a 3% to 3.5% range over 2022 as temporary drivers of global inflation wane.

Markets worldwide are slowly recalibrating inflation expectations to more normal levels after positioning for higher prices hit fever pitch earlier this year.

While it was a trend also seen in Europe and the U.S., the intensity of wagers in the U.K. stood out as 10-year breakeven rates soared to the highest since 1996. The pullback in breakeven rates this month trims an annual increase of 94 basis points, the most since 2009.

U.K. 10-year real yields -- the yield of inflation-linked securities -- remain deeply negative, but closed above minus 3% on Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 4.

Demand for so-called linkers from investors such as pension funds -- which look to hedge liabilities that span decades into the future -- also helps keep yields low.

The BOE warned that such technical factors mean that inflation compensation measures do not provide a “direct read” of the market’s views on rising prices. Still, policy makers acknowledged that higher inflation expectations may in part have driven market measures to above average levels.

Despite the kick-off in monetary policy tightening, appetite for such inflation protection is likely to persist. Policy makers anticipate price gains to peak in April at around 6%, which would be the fastest in nearly three decades. Soaring energy prices and further supply chain bottlenecks provoked by intensifying Covid-19 restrictions could also boost prices for longer than anticipated.

“The tug of war on both sides is going to be quite active throughout the year,” UBS’s Khanna said. “But I find it quite hard to imagine a scenario where U.K. breakevens go a lot higher from current levels.”

