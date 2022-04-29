(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

France’s economy unexpectedly stagnated at the start of the year, sounding an early warning of the damage to Europe from soaring energy costs and worsening supply snarls following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine French GDP data kick off a cascade of figures across the region -- here’s what to expect

More U.K. companies expect to increase prices in the coming year to cope with rapidly rising inflation and wages, a survey by Lloyds Banking Group Plc found

Bank of Russia is looking past inflation to support the economy during the war. Economists expect a cut in benchmark rate to 15% from 17% Friday

Sinn Fein looks set to become the largest party in Northern Ireland’s assembly, according to a final poll ahead of next week’s election

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, the strongest sign yet of a turnaround in relations since the 2018 murder of a prominent Saudi critic in Istanbul

President Joe Biden is seeking an additional $33 billion in aid to Ukraine and new authority from Congress to seize and sell property linked to wealthy allies of President Vladimir Putin

Bloomberg Economics says the Fed is still credible but must work harder for it

China’s top leaders promised to boost economic stimulus to spur growth and vowed to contain the country’s worst Covid outbreak since 2020, which is threatening official targets for this year

Even by the standards of a country notorious for frequent regulatory surprises, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s policy gymnastics on palm oil have been extraordinary

The world’s central banks are mixing it with wellness influencers, makeup experts and amateur chefs on Instagram as they increasingly turn to the social media platform to get their messages across

