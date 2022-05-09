(Bloomberg) --

The U.K.’s inflation crisis will last for years, rather than months, and could drag into 2024, according to the former chief economist of the Bank of England.

Andy Haldane, who was among the first to warn of a post-pandemic surge in prices last year, told LBC Monday that the jump in inflation had surpassed even his worst fears, and said he wished the bank had taken more prompt action to address the crisis.

“We’re now looking prospectively at double digit rates of inflation, which is not quite back to the 70s, but getting on that way,” Haldane, who left the BOE in 2021 and is now Chief Executive of the Royal Society of Arts, said. “And it’s not just I think the level of inflation is high, I’m slightly fearful, it might stick around for some little while as well. This won’t be come and gone in a matter of months. I think this could be years rather than months.

“It’s certainly going to be the duration of this year, and I think prospectively, well into next or even the year beyond.”

Haldane was speaking the week after the BOE warned inflation was on course to soar above 10% in October as it hiked interest rates for its fourth straight meeting. Haldane was the first BOE official to call for a tightening of policy after the pandemic, advocating a reduction in the BOE’s bond-purchase target as early as May 2021.

Moving then would have seen a slightly lower rate of inflation now, and “less need to press on the brake quite as hard just at the moment,” he said on Monday.

“Do I wish we’d done a little bit more a little bit sooner, to tighten things up, so there wasn’t quite as much money chasing quite as many goods…? Yes, I do wish there had been that slightly more prompt action,” he said. “Now to be clear, no amount of earlier squeezing on the brake would have fully prevented the cost of living crisis we’re getting. That is with us anyway, but do I wish we’d done a little bit more a little bit sooner, to tighten things up.”

Haldane also said the BOE’s series of hikes was “going to be a massive shock to the system, not just financially...but psychologically,” as there’s has been “a whole generation now of mortgage holders, who have scarcely experienced a rise in interest rates.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.