(Bloomberg) -- U.K. households are more pessimistic about the outlook for inflation than at any time in five years, according to Citigroup and YouGov. And with oil prices up 40 percent in the past year and above $80 a barrel again, there’s potential for concerns to intensify. Citi says that above-average inflation expectations “could risk becoming self-fulfilling and thus a concern for Bank of England rate setters.”

