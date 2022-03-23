(Bloomberg) --

Surging inflation in the U.K. may give an unexpected boost to the country’s stock market, even as the spiraling cost-of-living crisis weighs on earnings for domestically-focused companies.

The U.K.’s benchmark FTSE 100 Index -- already a relative beneficiary in this year’s growth-to-value rotation -- may get further support from a rate-hiking cycle driven by soaring consumer prices. Data on Wednesday showed inflation at a fresh 30-year high of 6.2%.

With the Bank of England set to continue raising rates to rein in prices, investors are likely to keep favoring cheaper sectors such as banks and energy, which together make up 29% of the benchmark, over so-called growth sectors like technology. After years as a laggard, the FTSE 100 is outperforming this year, up 1.5% compared with a 9.6% drop for the Euro Stoxx 50 Index and a 5.9% drop for the MSCI World Index.

“In an environment of higher inflation, investors are starting to favor companies delivering cash profits today rather than a promise of cash profits tomorrow,” Emma Mogford, a fund manager at Premier Miton Investors, said by email.

“I see this as the start of multi-year outperformance, given the size of the valuation discount relative to their like-for-like global peers,” added Mogford. A surge in energy prices amid war in Ukraine has benefited FTSE 100 oil giants like BP Plc, while banks like Barclays Plc are set to earn more money from lending as interest rates increase.

James Athey, investment director at abrdn in London, recommends a defensive investment strategy in the current climate. “It’s very much the non-discretionary basket which is seeing the most dramatic price changes. So, I would be long the staples, utilities, defensive sectors relative to consumer discretionary, cyclicals and financials,” he said in emailed comments.

To be sure, inflation will continue to crimp sales at smaller FTSE 250-listed companies, as domestic consumers have less cash to spend on nonessential goods and services. However, Premier Miton’s Mogford said that that will mainly impact non-food retail companies, which make up only a small part of the market. “Also, we continue to expect consumers to spend on travel and leisure given the pent up demand post-Covid,” she added.

The U.K. inflation data for February landed on the same day that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his Spring Statement, with plans to help British families struggling with the surge in energy prices expected to be announced.

