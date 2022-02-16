(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, piling pressure on the Bank of England to deliver an aggressive interest-rate increase next month.

Annual price growth rose to 5.5%, a new 30-year high. Both economists and the BOE had expected inflation to remain unchanged at 5.4%. Core prices quickened to 4.4%.

Inflation, which has surged from just 0.4% a year ago, has overshot forecasts in each of the past four months. The latest figures along with buoyant labor-market data this week may strengthen the case for the BOE to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next month, a move unprecedented in its independent history.

Markets are already pricing in a half-point increase at one of the next two meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee. Further increases are likely, with current pricing suggesting the benchmark rate, currently 0.5%, will hit 2% this year -- the highest since before the financial crisis.

The BOE is predicting inflation will peak at 7.25% in April, when a huge increase in energy bills takes effect. That’s more than triple its 2% target. A 50-basis point rate increase in March is now more than 80% priced in.

