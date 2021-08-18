(Bloomberg) -- U.K. inflation eased in July, a move that is expected to be more than reversed this month as the reopening after lockdown drives prices higher.

Consumer prices rose 2% from a year earlier compared with a 2.5% increase in June, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. It was the first weaker-than-expected reading for inflation in at least three months. The slowdown partly reflects a sharp rise in prices in July last year, when some of the restrictions deployed during the first coronavirus lockdown were eased. With the economy mostly reopen except for overseas travel, inflation is expected to accelerate quickly.

Clothing and footwear prices fell during the summer sale season, which along with a variety of recreational goods and services made the largest downward contributions prices.

That was partly offset by an increase in the cost of used cars, which fell a year ago. About 0.2 points of the easing in inflation were due to base effects from last year.

“The differing patterns of movement restrictions across the last two years have affected headline inflation,” ONS Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics Jonathan Athow said “Some of this month’s fall came from products and services, such as foreign travel, where real prices were used last year but have had to be imputed this year.”

The Bank of England predicts price growth of 3% in August and more than 4% in the final two months of the year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are less pessimistic, seeing a peak of 3.6% in the first quarter of next year.

The pickup is set to be driven by global increases in energy and goods prices, mirroring the U.S. where annual inflation is running at over 5%. Crucially, BOE policy makers say the surge is likely to be short lived, though they warn that the strength of economic recovery means some withdrawal of monetary stimulus will be needed to return inflation to target over the next two years.

